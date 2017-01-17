Happy 95th Birthday Betty White!

Everyone’s favorite actress Betty White turns 95 today!

The former Golden Girls actress has been working in the industry since 1939!

“After more than 75 years working in showbiz, the fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs,” she recently told Yahoo News.

And she hasn’t let her age slow her down one bit.

Not only is she guest starring on Bones as Dr. Beth Meyers, Young and Hungry’s Jonathan Sadowski showed off pics with the iconic actress on his Instagram.

Not only is she guest starring on Bones as Dr. Beth Meyers, Young and Hungry's Jonathan Sadowski showed off pics with the iconic actress on his Instagram.

What will her role be on the series?

The look on my face sums it up…I will cherish this memory forever… #YoungandHungry A photo posted by Jonathan Sadowski (@sadowski23) on Dec 2, 2016 at 3:58pm PST

Here are some of our other favorite Betty White stories!

