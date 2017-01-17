Happy 95th Birthday Betty White!

January 17, 2017 9:33 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Everyone’s favorite actress Betty White turns 95 today!

The former Golden Girls actress has been working in the industry since 1939!

“After more than 75 years working in showbiz, the fact that I’m still working. That’s the thing I’m most grateful for — that I still get asked for jobs,” she recently told Yahoo News.

And she hasn’t let her age slow her down one bit.

Not only is she guest starring on Bones as Dr. Beth Meyers, Young and Hungry’s Jonathan Sadowski showed off pics with the iconic actress on his Instagram.

What will her role be on the series?

