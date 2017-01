Is Ariana Grande engaged to Mac Miller?

After seeing some new Instagram photos, fans seem to think so.

Ariana posted two promotional pictures from her Dangerous Woman tour and fans were quick to point out, she’s wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger.

♡ ♡ ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

💛 eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow 🤗 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Some fans said that the ring could just be an accessory for her photo shoot but another fan exclaimed that they’d seen the ring on Snapchat.

That ring on Ariana's left hand, though 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5aWdUo7acJ — Haydeé Organa (@AkaLittleStruts) January 16, 2017

Ariana has not replied to any fan questions.

What do you think? Is Ari officially off the market?