Chicago Cubs Eager To Host 2020 All-Star Game at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to host an All-Star Game once Wrigley Field’s renovations are completed.

President of business operations Crane Kenney said he’s optimistic that the Cubs can land the 2020 games.

But first, they have to overcome a few obstacles.

‘‘The city wants it; we want it,’’ Kenney said at the Cubs Convention this weekend. ‘‘But we’ve got to convince [Major League Baseball commissioner Rob] Manfred that we’ve earned it. It’s a little bit of politics. He has a very open mind to Wrigley getting the All-Star Game at some point, and we’re working very closely with the city.’’

One of the concerns is obviously security around the Clark and Addison ballpark.

The 2017 All-Star Game will be in Miami.

The Cubs haven’t hosted an All-Star Game since 1990… the White Sox hosted back in 2003.

