Chicago Cubs Are Searching For Their Biggest Fans To Participate In The World Series Ring Ceremony

January 17, 2017 11:27 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs

The Chicago Cubs are looking for their BIGGEST fans!

The team is offering 20 fans a chance to present a player or coach with their 2016 World Series Championship ring during the ceremony at Wrigley Field.

A contest titled “Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest” was launched in hopes of finding the perfect candidates.

The team wants “the most loyal and dedicated Cubs fans” to get creative and secure their spot for the ceremony, which takes place April 12.

Participants must record a video nominating their favorite candidate on Twitter using #CubsRingBearer.

“This Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest is our way to thank the fans who stood by us for all these years, as well as give them a memory that will last a lifetime,”  Cubs’ President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement.

All videos MUST be 60 seconds of less and include your full name, hometown and age of the nominees.

Submitters must be 18 or older and nominees must be at least 13 years of age. Participants have until 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 14 to make their case.

Judges will review the entries and select 20 winners who will be gifted with two tickets to the April 12 game agains the Dodgers at Wrigley and can stick around for the on-field ceremony.

For details and a complete list of rules, visit the Cubs’ website here.

