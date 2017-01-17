20 Incredible Songs Turning 20 Years Old In 2017

January 17, 2017 1:05 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Can you believe 1997 was 20-YEARS-AGO? I mean, holy crap… that’s making us feel old.

You might not remember the songs that came out in 1997 but it was a great time for music.

Check out the list – we guarantee you recognize a few…. or all of them.

 

 

1. Barbie Girl – AQUA (May 14, 1997)

 

2. Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls (October 13, 1997)

 

3. Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Backstreet Boys (June 30, 1997)

 

4. MMMBop – Hanson (April 15, 1997)

 

 

5. Around the World – Daft Punk (March 17, 1997)

 

6. Men in Black – Will Smith (June 16, 1997)

 

7. Tubthumper – Chumbawamba (September 1, 1997)

 

8. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion (December 8, 1997)

 

9. You Make Me Wanna – Usher (August 12, 1997)

 

10. Honey – Mariah Carey (August 26, 1997)

 

11. Invisible Man – 98 Degrees (June 24, 1997)

 

12. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) – Backstreet Boys  (May 19, 1997)

 

13. I’ll Be Missing You – Puff Daddy ft. Faith Evans and 112 (May 27, 1997)

 

14. Truly Madly Deeply – Savage Garden (March 3, 1997) 

15. Bitch – Meredith Brooks (May 20, 1997)

 

16. Candle In The Wind – Elton John (re-released in 1997)

 

17. Good Riddance – Green Day (October 17, 1997)

 

18. Tearin’ Up My Heart –  ‘NSYNC (February 10, 1997)

 

19. Dammit – Blink 182 (September 23, 1997)

 

20. Sunday Morning – No Doubt (May 27, 1997)

 

 

