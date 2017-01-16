Read Kim Kardashian’s Police Statement After Being Robbed In Paris

Kim Kardashian’s police statement is released. Page Six quoted the reality star stating they didn’t rob her for cash only $5 million worth of jewels. Kim described what happened when they entered her room:

“He asked me with a strong French accent where my ring was. It was placed on the bedside table. It costs $4 million.” Kardashian initially denied knowing where her treasured sparkler, which she had been flaunting on social media the same day, was, telling him, “I don’t know.”

But then, “He takes out a weapon and I show him the ring. He pointed the weapon toward me. He takes the ring, he was wearing gloves. He asked me where the jewels and the money are.”

Read the full statement here.