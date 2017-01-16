[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 1/16/17

January 16, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

The J Show

march 28 2016 1 [Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 1/16/17
630 Entertainment Report
playpause

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalized their divorce! On top of the $7 million that Depp has agreed to pay Heard, she also gets to keep the dogs. Thanks to BBC here is who gets what…

  • Depp to pay Heard $7m (£5.6m; €6.6m)
  • Heard to keep dogs Pistol and Boo, and a horse called Arrow
  • Depp to retain sole possession of real estate assets, including properties in LA, Paris and his private island in the Bahamas
  • He will also keep more than 40 vehicles and vessels, including vintage cars and motorcycle collection
  • Heard to drop request for continued restraining order against Depp
  • Confidentiality provision prevents them from discussing relationship publicly
  • No spousal support for either actor

On top of splitting, Heard has also moved on and is now dating Telsa CEO, Elon Musk.

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live