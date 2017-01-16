[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 1/16/17

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalized their divorce! On top of the $7 million that Depp has agreed to pay Heard, she also gets to keep the dogs. Thanks to BBC here is who gets what…
- Depp to pay Heard $7m (£5.6m; €6.6m)
- Heard to keep dogs Pistol and Boo, and a horse called Arrow
- Depp to retain sole possession of real estate assets, including properties in LA, Paris and his private island in the Bahamas
- He will also keep more than 40 vehicles and vessels, including vintage cars and motorcycle collection
- Heard to drop request for continued restraining order against Depp
- Confidentiality provision prevents them from discussing relationship publicly
- No spousal support for either actor
On top of splitting, Heard has also moved on and is now dating Telsa CEO, Elon Musk.