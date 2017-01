Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! This man help America progress in so many positive ways. He moved many mountains as the spokesman for NON violent activism.

There have been many house music remixes of his famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. Listening to these is very inspirational. You can get a history lesson, understand the meaning of his speech and maybe it will even inspire you to get off your butt and dance!

Listen to a few of the MLK remixes below.