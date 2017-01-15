TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This New #1 Will Make The 4 Remaining Fifth Harmony Girls Jelly

Camilia Cabello will do just fine out on her own and out of Fifth Harmony. She scored the #1 song in Chicago this week!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. All Time Low – Jon Bellion
19. Cold Water – Major Lazer & Justin Bieber
18. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
17. Love Me Now – John Legend
16. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
15. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
14. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane
13. This Town – Niall Horan
12. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers
10. Starboy – The Weeknd
9. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
8. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
7. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
6. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
4. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
3. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
2. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
- Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello