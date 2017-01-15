TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This New #1 Will Make The 4 Remaining Fifth Harmony Girls Jelly

January 15, 2017 8:03 PM By Nikki
Camilia Cabello will do just fine out on her own and out of Fifth Harmony. She scored the #1 song in Chicago this week!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. All Time Low – Jon Bellion

19. Cold Water – Major Lazer & Justin Bieber

18. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

17. Love Me Now – John Legend

16. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

15. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

14. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane

13. This Town – Niall Horan

12. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers

10. Starboy – The Weeknd

9. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

8. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

7. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

6. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

4. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

3. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld

2. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

  1. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello
