Ringling Brothers Circus Says Goodbye

January 15, 2017 1:53 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Barnum and Bailey, Circus, elephants, Greatest Show on Earth, Kenneth Feld, Ringling Brothers, Ringling Brothers ending, years

Known as “The Greatest Show on Earth” ~ the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey circus is saying goodbye after 146 years!

SO SAD!!

It wasn’t just one decision that sparked this decision. Execs say that rising costs to keep the show going, decline in ticket sales and the battles with animal activist groups have all played a part.

Kenneth Feld [The Feld family have owned the circus (since 1967)] says:

We tried all these different things to see what would work, and supported it with a lot of funding as well, and we weren’t successful in finding the solution.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. May 2017 will have their last show FOREVER!!

No more clown cars, performing elephants, high wire walkers or fire eaters, etc 😦

The worst part they are not coming to Chicago at all! The closest show is in Ohio! Road trip anyone?

Have you ever seen one of their shows? I did as a kid a few times and it was amazing! So sad to hear it coming to an end.

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live