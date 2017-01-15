Ringling Brothers Circus Says Goodbye

Known as “The Greatest Show on Earth” ~ the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey circus is saying goodbye after 146 years!

SO SAD!!

It wasn’t just one decision that sparked this decision. Execs say that rising costs to keep the show going, decline in ticket sales and the battles with animal activist groups have all played a part.

Kenneth Feld [The Feld family have owned the circus (since 1967)] says:

We tried all these different things to see what would work, and supported it with a lot of funding as well, and we weren’t successful in finding the solution.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. May 2017 will have their last show FOREVER!!

No more clown cars, performing elephants, high wire walkers or fire eaters, etc 😦

The worst part they are not coming to Chicago at all! The closest show is in Ohio! Road trip anyone?

Have you ever seen one of their shows? I did as a kid a few times and it was amazing! So sad to hear it coming to an end.