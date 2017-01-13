This “Pretty Little Liars” Star Is Getting Her Very Own Reality Show

You won’t have to wait long after the Pretty Little Liars series finale to see Shay Mitchell again.

The actress who plays Emily Fields on the hit series just landed her very own reality show.

Titled Shades of Shay, the show will be on Fullscreen’s subscription VOD platform.

It will span eight-episodes and give viewers an “intimate look at Shay’s life and the next phase of career.”

So basically, it’s like watching her Snapchat’s but in one series.

Those wanting to check it out must subscribe to Fullscreen’s service for $5.99 a month.

The premiere date has been set for later this year!