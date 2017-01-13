This “Pretty Little Liars” Star Is Getting Her Very Own Reality Show

January 13, 2017 10:51 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: pretty little liars, Shay Mitchell

You won’t have to wait long after the Pretty Little Liars series finale to see Shay Mitchell again.

The actress who plays Emily Fields on the hit series just landed her very own reality show.

Titled Shades of Shay, the show will be on Fullscreen’s subscription VOD platform.

It will span eight-episodes and give viewers an “intimate look at Shay’s life and the next phase of career.”

So basically, it’s like watching her Snapchat’s but in one series.

Those wanting to check it out must subscribe to Fullscreen’s service for $5.99 a month.

The premiere date has been set for later this year!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live