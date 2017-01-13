This Clown Motel Is The Scariest Place You’ll Ever Stay At

Stop in for the breakfast and a night of nightmares!

If clowns weren’t on your list of fears, that definitely changed in 2016.

In case you forgot – and really, how could you – there were clowns luring kids into the woods, clowns attacking police officers and clowns making threats on Facebook.

Things got so bad, there was a even a national alert to steer clear of anyone in a clown costume on Halloween.

But someone in Tonopah, Nevada clearly never got the memo and figured that a “Clown Motel” was a great idea.

The tiny town has a population of less than 3,000 people and if you’ve watched enough horror movies you know that basically guarantees no one will ever hear you scream.

The themed-hotel features clowns all around the property – the lobby alone is home to hundreds.

It doesn’t seem like the motel is trying to be the Disneyland of Tonopah but more of a rest stop for those passing through and truckers but still, motels are creepy enough without the addition of clowns, which may or may not be killer.

Oh and did we mention the VIEW from the motel is a cemetery? Convenient if “IT” is about to come get you in your sleep right?

