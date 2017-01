Looking for a new job?

You might be out of luck if you aren’t in the medical field.

The US News & World Report’s indicates that the “Best Jobs” for 2017 are all medical or dental – go figure.

Check out the list below:

1.Anesthesiologist, $187,200

2.Surgeon, $187,200

3.Oral and maxillofacial surgeon, $187,200

4.OB-GYN, $187,200

5.Orthodontist, $187,200

6.Physician, $187,200

7.Psychiatrist, $187,200

8.Pediatrician, $170,300

9.Dentist, $152,700

10.Prosthodontist, $119,740