‘The Simpsons’ Will Have a 1-Hour ‘Empire’-Inspired Episode

January 13, 2017 11:54 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Empire, The Simpsons

The Simpsons are going for a full hour episode this year and forming their own Lyon empire!

Sunday’s episode is taking on The Great Gatsby but with a hip-hop twist.

Mr. Burns, who executive producer Matt Selman said WILL NOT be rapping, befriends rapper Jazzy James.

The two bond over being “part of the corporate system, as well as having a ruthless lust for power.”

The episode then takes a turn into a melodramatic world filled with music, betrayal, lust and revenge, much like the TV show Empire.

Taraji P. Henson even guest stars as Praline, a much more extra version of her character Cookie.

“I wanted to avoid any of the Simpsons rapping, to be honest,” Selman told TVLine. “I hope real hip-hop fans watch and recognize that we did our best and don’t think it’s lame.”

