Showtime Picks Up Chicago-Based Drama Titled “The Chi”

January 13, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, TV shows

Chicago continues to be the new hub for TV shows.

Following the massive success of Dick Wolf’s Chicago shows, Showtime just announced the pick of of the hour long Chicago-based drama created by Chicago native and  Dear White People producer Lena Waithe.

Titled “The Chi,” it sheds light on the lives of young black men in the city’s South Side and gives viewers a “relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story.”

So far, Jason Mitchell from Straight Outta Compton has signed on for the project.

He’s said to play a ambitious young man torn between family and the promise of a new and better life.

Columbia College graduate Common has signed on to executive produce.

No premiere date has been announced but filming will start up in the spring so keep your eyes peeled for any casting calls for extras.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live