Showtime Picks Up Chicago-Based Drama Titled “The Chi”

Chicago continues to be the new hub for TV shows.

Following the massive success of Dick Wolf’s Chicago shows, Showtime just announced the pick of of the hour long Chicago-based drama created by Chicago native and Dear White People producer Lena Waithe.

Titled “The Chi,” it sheds light on the lives of young black men in the city’s South Side and gives viewers a “relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story.”

So far, Jason Mitchell from Straight Outta Compton has signed on for the project.

He’s said to play a ambitious young man torn between family and the promise of a new and better life.

Columbia College graduate Common has signed on to executive produce.

No premiere date has been announced but filming will start up in the spring so keep your eyes peeled for any casting calls for extras.