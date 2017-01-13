Nutella Fights Back Against Claims That The Spread Gives You Cancer

January 13, 2017 1:37 PM By Lizzy Buczak
What kind of world would this be if we couldn’t eat spoonfuls of Nutella whenever we felt like it?

Nutella lovers recently suffered a scare after a report claimed the hazelnut spread could cause cancer.

The Huffington Post reported that a European Food Safety Authority released a study that palm oil, an essential ingredient in Nutella, is linked to an aggressive spread of cancer in mice.

Dr. Helle Knutsen, chair of the organization’s Panel on Contaminants in the Food Chain wrote,  “There is sufficient evidence that glycidol [GE’s parent compound] is genotoxic and carcinogenic, therefore the CONTAM Panel did not set a safe level for GE.”

The concerns may be warranted but the risks are unclear.

Despite that, the headline shouting “Nutella Causes Cancer” was enough to shake consumers to the core and Nutella’s company, Ferrero, is fighting back hard against the claims.

“Making Nutella without palm oil would produce an inferior substitute for the real product, it would be a step backward,” Ferrero’s purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella told Reuters .

He assured customers the spread was safe to eat and even released a print ad to change minds.

“The palm oil used by Ferrero is safe because it comes from freshly squeezed fruits and is processed at controlled temperatures,” explained Ferrero purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella in the commercial.

Ferrero might also be hesitant to phase out the oil not only because it would change the flavor and texture but because it’s the cheapest on the market.

Many European companies are boycotting the oil and removing it from their shelves but for now, the FDA in the US allows palm oil to be used in food.

The decision on whether or not to continue eating the delicious goodness is yours but personally, they say everything causes cancer and a few spoonfuls here and there can’t be THAT bad right?

 

