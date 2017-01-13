Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Her 4th Child With Scott Disick?

We have to take these pregnancy rumors with a grain of salt because they are coming from RadarOnline.

The publication reports that Courtney Kardashian is expecting her 4th child with on-again-off-again BF Scott Disick.

A family insider reportedly said that Kourt is in her first trimester and keeping it on the low, telling only friends and family.

The couple, who are parents to 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 1-year-old Reign, broke up in the summer of 2015 when Scott allegedly cheated on her.

Recently they’ve been spotted cozying up and even took a few trips together.

Do you believe the hype? Would Kourt really have another baby with Scott?