‘Girl Meets World’ Update – There Are Talks To Continue Series

Things might be looking up for Girl Meets World fans who were hoping the series might be picked up by a different network.

The series, which is airing its final episode today, was canceled by the Disney Chanel last week.

Series creator Michael Jacobs is hopeful though telling TVLine, “There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages.”

Fans of the Boy Meets World spinoff started petitions calling Netflix, Freeform and other networks/services to save the show.

“And I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain,” Jacobs added.

Networks are more willing to look at shows that can bring in an audience and since GMW has a loyal fan base, that might play a vital role.

Personally, I don’t think GMW should have ever been on the Disney Chanel. While Jacobs tried to stay loyal to BMW in the new series, there were too many constraints. Freeform would have been a better option, allowing him to re-enact the “teenage” feel that we all fell in love with back in the 90s.