‘Girl Meets World’ Update – There Are Talks To Continue Series

January 13, 2017 12:12 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Girl Meets World

Things might be looking up for Girl Meets World fans who were hoping the series might be picked up by a different network.

The series, which is airing its final episode today, was canceled by the Disney Chanel last week.

Series creator Michael Jacobs is hopeful though telling TVLine, “There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages.”

Fans of the Boy Meets World spinoff started petitions calling Netflix, Freeform and other networks/services to save the show.

“And I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain,” Jacobs added.

Networks are more willing to look at shows that can bring in an audience and since GMW has a loyal fan base, that might play a vital role.

Personally, I don’t think GMW should have ever been on the Disney Chanel. While Jacobs tried to stay loyal to BMW in the new series, there were too many constraints. Freeform would have been a better option, allowing him to re-enact the “teenage” feel that we all fell in love with back in the 90s.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live