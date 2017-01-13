Drink Up! Study Says Champagne Is Good For Your Heart

Pop the champagne – it’s time to celebrate!

According to a study from the University of Reading in England, drinking improves heart health!

The study revealed that sparkling wines like champagne and prosecco have many cardiovascular benefits including blood vessel functionality and aid circulation.

How does it work? Well polyphenols in the wines reduce obstructive inflammation in the bloodstream and act as antioxidants.

Champagne is also said to improve memory and offset dementia and Alzheimer’s.

So the next time someone tells you to put down the red wine or champagne, tell them you’re just doing what the heart wants.