Did You See The Wolf Moon In The Sky Last Night?

Friday the 13th and wolves go hand in hand.

The first full moon of 2017 made its debut Thursday night into Friday morning.

The moon is often referred to as the “Wolf Moon” and comes from Native American Tribes who heard wolves howling at the night sky during the month of January.

Unlike many other full moons that may appear in a different shade, this one does not differ from your typical full moon.

Avoiding the human carnival 🐺🌝🐺 #wolfmoon A photo posted by Allison Bagg (@abagg) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Tonight in Seatown: there's bad moon on the rise 🌕😶👁 A photo posted by Pretty and the Gritty (@timdurkan) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:37pm PST

Here’s a look at the full moons coming up this year:

January: Wolf Moon (Jan. 12)

February: Snow Moon (Feb. 10)

March: Worm Moon (March 12)

April: Pink Moon (April 11)

May: Flower Moon (May 10)

June: Strawberry Moon (June 9)

July: Buck Moon (July 9)

August: Sturgeon Moon (Aug. 7)

September: Corn Moon (Sept. 6)

October: Hunter’s Moon (Oct. 5)

November: Beaver Moon (Nov. 4)

December: Cold Moon (Dec. 3)

There will also be two eclipses in 2017 – one of Feb 11 and one on Aug 21.