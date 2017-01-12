You Can Now Buy Some Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Coffee AND Drink It At Work

What’s better than coffee? WHISKEY COFFEE!

The new Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee is here to take your morning brew to a whole new level.

The coffee is made from 100 percent Arabica coffee and infused with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

World of Coffee, the New Jersey producer, says it’s a medium roast with caramel and vanilla notes of whiskey.

Both the caffeinated and decaffeinated products are non-alcoholic so you can drink your cup o’ joe at work throughout the day without HR getting mad.

Jack Daniel's wants to fill your morning with whiskey-infused coffee https://t.co/H3pT9uwUMA pic.twitter.com/WOVnr0SfNr — Mashable (@mashable) January 12, 2017