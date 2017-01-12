WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eyes To Avoid Question About O.J Simpson

January 12, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: James Corden, Khloe Kardashian

The truth comes out when you have disgusting food in front of you!

James Corden and Khloe Kardashian played ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ on last night’s The Late, Late Show with James Corden. 

The segment is growing more popular as celebrities are asked to answer revealing questions, otherwise, they have to eat absolutely disgusting foods in front of them.

Khloe was honest during her first question (which E! show she disliked the most; all of which were family member’s shows and she threw some shade!) but she decided to eat a FISH EYE when asked “Do you think O.J. did it?”

As for James, he was forced to eat chicken feet rather than reveal who was the worst carpool karaoke singer, but he couldn’t force himself to drink bird’s saliva when asked “Name a celebrity who has been rude to you at a party?”

Find out who it was in the video HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live