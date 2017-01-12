WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eyes To Avoid Question About O.J Simpson

The truth comes out when you have disgusting food in front of you!

James Corden and Khloe Kardashian played ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ on last night’s The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

The segment is growing more popular as celebrities are asked to answer revealing questions, otherwise, they have to eat absolutely disgusting foods in front of them.

Khloe was honest during her first question (which E! show she disliked the most; all of which were family member’s shows and she threw some shade!) but she decided to eat a FISH EYE when asked “Do you think O.J. did it?”

As for James, he was forced to eat chicken feet rather than reveal who was the worst carpool karaoke singer, but he couldn’t force himself to drink bird’s saliva when asked “Name a celebrity who has been rude to you at a party?”

