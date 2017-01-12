The B96 Top 8 at 8 : The Chainsmokers Takeover

Thanks to your votes The Chainsmokers popped up more than once on tonight’s Top 8 at 8!

See who joined them below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 01/12/17:

8- The Chainsmokers and Halsey “Closer”

7- Alessia Cara “Scare to your Beautiful”

6- Hailee Steinfeld and Zedd “Starving”

5- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “Starboy”

4- The Chainsmokers and Phoebe Ryan “All We Know”

3- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

2- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “I Feel it Coming”

1- Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”