LASTEST TREND : The Art of Breaking Tables

January 12, 2017 6:42 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Remember planking? Well this is the new thing!

It’s called “the art of breaking tables” – and it’s basically people jumping on to and breaking tables as creatively as possible.

Check it out:

This guy blew out his knee doing it – so it should go without saying: DO NOT DO THIS!

So how did it all get started?

The Table Breaking Club is on Facebook and has over 50,000 fans! Just like most trends get started it popped up on social media and then people started submitting their own videos.

TBC says:

Falls Festival made our page what it is today. After the founding fathers created a video and uploaded it, we got a shout-out from Triple J [a local radio station] and received 15 videos from Falls that day.

Yikes!

Is this a trend you see yourself taking part in? Make sure you have good insurance if you do! LOL

