FX Renews “American Horror Story” For 2 Additional Seasons

January 12, 2017 11:18 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: ahs, American Horror Story

American Horror Story is here to stay!

FX has ordered 2 more seasons of the anthology series.

In addition to the already announced seventh season, fans will be getting a season 8 and 9!

American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and—as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke—it remains as vital today as when Murder Housestunned audiences six years ago,” John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement. “Each new chapter is a cultural event, beloved for every new twist in imagery, style, cast and plot. We are thrilled that Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and the entire creative team will continue to deliver the groundbreaking, celebrated American Horror Storyfor years to come.”

Since then, the series has won 15 Emmys!

As with every season, fans are beginning to speculate what other “themes” the show may take on.

“We do know what we’re going to do,” Murphy told the crowd at EW’s PopFest. “It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre.”

 Season 7 is set to premiere in 2017 although no exact date has been announced.
