Ed Sheeran New Album Title, Tracklist & Pre-Order

January 12, 2017 11:08 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: castle on the hill, divide, Ed Sheeran, emo music, multiply, music streaming record broken, new album, new music, plus, pop music dance music, pre order new album here, red heads, rock music, sexy, shape of you, times

Ed Sheeran broke all kinds of record with the release of his 2 new songs ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ last week. Both songs broke streaming records with over 13 million streams on day one of release.

Like Adele, he has a theme to his album titles. His first was the ‘+’ symbol, second the multiply symbol ‘X’ and his upcoming third will be the divide symbol (don’t have the symbol for divide on my keyboard). It will be released March 3rd and is avail for pre-order at midnight HERE.

Below is the tracklist & cover:

