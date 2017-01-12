DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

We knew the minute those pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out hit the web, there would be major SQUAD drama.
And we were right.
While Selena and Abel’s relationship made news, Bella Hadid (his ex) quietly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.
Evidence #1 – still following Selena
Oddly, she never unfollowed her ex The Weeknd…
Gomez herself still follows Hadid:
Bella and The Weeknd ended their relationship in November of 2016. They remained cordial during their run in at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show however.
Sources say The Weeknd has “always” had a thing for Selena and at first, wanted to keep their relationship a secret.
“But they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them,” the source added.
Thoughts on this new fling/relationship?