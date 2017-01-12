DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

January 12, 2017 11:12 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: bella hadid, Selena Gomez

We knew the minute those pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out hit the web, there would be major SQUAD drama.

And we were right.

While Selena and Abel’s relationship made news, Bella Hadid (his ex) quietly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Evidence #1 – still following Selena

1484174138 syn svn 1484159488 capture decran 2017 01 11 a 013016 pm DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

 Evidence #2 – no longer following Selena
1484174146 syn svn 1484167216 capture decran 2017 01 11 a 032740 pm DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

Oddly, she never unfollowed her ex The Weeknd…

1484174149 syn svn 1484167105 capture decran 2017 01 11 a 033348 pm DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

Bella’s Instagram as of 3:39 P.M.

Gomez herself still follows Hadid:

1484174151 syn svn 1484167715 capture decran 2017 01 11 a 034755 pm DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram
So did Selena break girl code?
Possibly. We know Selena is pretty good friends with Bella’s sister Gigi, but there’s really nothing to say her and Bella were close.
The only time they were spotted hanging out together was in Dubai to ring in 2016 and in February of 2016 while getting dinner.

Bella and The Weeknd ended their relationship in November of 2016. They remained cordial during their run in at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show however.

Sources say The Weeknd has “always” had a thing for Selena and at first, wanted to keep their relationship a secret.

“But they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them,” the source added.

Thoughts on this new fling/relationship?

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live