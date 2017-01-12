DRAMA! Bella Hadid Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram

We knew the minute those pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd making out hit the web, there would be major SQUAD drama.

And we were right.

While Selena and Abel’s relationship made news, Bella Hadid (his ex) quietly unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Evidence #1 – still following Selena

Evidence #2 – no longer following Selena

Oddly, she never unfollowed her ex The Weeknd…

Bella’s Instagram as of 3:39 P.M.

Gomez herself still follows Hadid:

So did Selena break girl code?

Possibly. We know Selena is pretty good friends with Bella’s sister Gigi, but there’s really nothing to say her and Bella were close.

The only time they were spotted hanging out together was in Dubai to ring in 2016 and in February of 2016 while getting dinner.

Bella and The Weeknd ended their relationship in November of 2016. They remained cordial during their run in at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show however.

Sources say The Weeknd has “always” had a thing for Selena and at first, wanted to keep their relationship a secret.

“But they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them,” the source added.

Thoughts on this new fling/relationship?