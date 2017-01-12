Chicago PD Casting Call For Extras!

You love watching Chicago PD on NBC so how about you BE ON CHICAGO PD! Then you can tell all your friends to watch to see YOU on the show. They film all around the city and are always looking for PAID extras for general background and specific roles too. Here is what they are looking for right now:

Chicago PD Episode 415 will film from
Friday, January 13th – Thursday, January 26th
*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change
—————————————————————————-
Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on ourFACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.
—————————————————————————-
AVAILABLE ROLES: 
*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.
*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “GRAND HOTEL
FILMS: Tuesday, January 17th; films Downtown Chicago near Michigan & Congress; potential very early morning start time (as early as 5:30AM *Unofficial) 
ROLES: 1.) ‘Downtown Hotel Guests’: Females/Males, Ages: 21-70s, any ethnicity, with a clean-cut, upscale appearance for interior & exterior upscale hotel valet/bar/lobby scenes. Applicants should submit photos in their best business or upscale day clothes. Some applicants may be booked with their auto. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. 2.) ‘Hotel Staff: Doormen/Valet/Bellhops/Desk Clerks/Bar Staff’: Females/Males, Ages: 21-60s, any ethnicity for interior & exterior upscale hotel valet/bar/lobby scenes. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. Applicants must be available for a potential wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (most likely Mon. 1/16), during the day at Cinespace.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.

——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “JIMBOS”
FILMS: Tuesday, January 17th; films NEAR the Chinatown neighborhood. 
ROLES: ‘Biker/Tough Guy/Dive Bar Patrons & Bartenders’Males/Females, Ages: 21-60s, any ethnicity, for a interior & exterior tough/rocker/biker DIVE bar scenes. Looking for applicants that have character type faces or a rocker/biker personal style.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.

——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “VODKA TONIC”
FILMS: Thursday, January 19th; films at Cinespace Studios. 
ROLES: ‘Molly’s Bar Patrons’Seeking Males/Females, ages: 20-50s, any ethnicity, to play friendly-faced, bar patrons for an interior Molly’s Bar scene. 
PAY RATE:  $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8.

——————————-

SUBMISSION TITLE: “UNDERGROUND”
FILMS: Thursday, January 19th; films on location near Logan Square neighborhood. Applicants must have full day and evening availability.
ROLES: ‘El-Stop Pedestrians & CTA Workers’: M/F, Ages: 18-older, any ethnicity to work as train station pedestrians and CTA workers for interior & exterior scenes. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. Some will be booked with their vehicle.
PAY RATE:  $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out.
——————————-
SUBMISSION TITLE: “BOOTLEG”
FILMS: Friday, January 20th; films NEAR the ‘Guaranteed Rate Field’ neighborhood (US Cellular Field). Applicants must have full day and evening availability.
ROLES: ‘African American Male Bar Patrons’:  African American Males, Ages: late 30s, tough guys for an interior dive bar scene. Applicants must be available for a potential wardrobe fitting prior to the film date, during the day at Cinespace.
PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:
SUBMIT AN EMAIL: 

If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit the following in an email toTAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding submission title in the Subject Line (example: “GRAND HOTEL” and/or “VODKA TONIC” – if submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line), etc.:

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (No sunglasses or hats)  
LEGAL NAME (for payroll):
EMAIL:
PHONE:
ZIP:
AGE:
HEIGHT:
WEIGHT:
FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:
MALES: JACKET/T-SHIRT/NECK/SLEEVE/WAIST/INSEAM/SHOE:
TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s)
CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Attach a photo
BARTENDER EXPERIENCE?: *Please describe experience
AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 1/13-1/126
ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:

 

