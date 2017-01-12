Chicago PD Casting Call For Extras!

Chicago PD Episode 415 will film from

Friday, January 13th – Thursday, January 26th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

Here is a extras breakdown of what is filming the first episode on Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ GRAND HOTEL “

FILMS: Tuesday, January 17th; films Downtown Chicago near Michigan & Congress; potential very early morning start time (as early as 5:30AM *Unofficial)

ROLES: 1.) ‘Downtown Hotel Guests’: Females/Males, Ages: 21-70s, any ethnicity, with a clean-cut, upscale appearance for interior & exterior upscale hotel valet/bar/lobby scenes. Applicants should submit photos in their best business or upscale day clothes. Some applicants may be booked with their auto. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. 2.) ‘Hotel Staff: Doormen/Valet/Bellhops/Desk Clerks/Bar Staff’: Females/Males, Ages: 21-60s, any ethnicity for interior & exterior upscale hotel valet/bar/lobby scenes. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. Applicants must be available for a potential wardrobe fitting prior to the film date (most likely Mon. 1/16), during the day at Cinespace.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: "JIMBOS"

FILMS: Tuesday, January 17th; films NEAR the Chinatown neighborhood.

ROLES: ‘Biker/Tough Guy/Dive Bar Patrons & Bartenders’: Males/Females, Ages: 21-60s, any ethnicity, for a interior & exterior tough/rocker/biker DIVE bar scenes. Looking for applicants that have character type faces or a rocker/biker personal style.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: "VODKA TONIC"

FILMS: Thursday, January 19th; films at Cinespace Studios.

ROLES: ‘Molly’s Bar Patrons’ : Seeking Males/Females, ages: 20-50s, any ethnicity, to play friendly-faced, bar patrons for an interior Molly’s Bar scene.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work and time and one half for anything after 8. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: "UNDERGROUND"

FILMS: Thursday, January 19th; films on location near Logan Square neighborhood. Applicants must have full day and evening availability.

ROLES: ‘El-Stop Pedestrians & CTA Workers’ : M/F, Ages: 18-older, any ethnicity to work as train station pedestrians and CTA workers for interior & exterior scenes. ALL applicants must be comfortable working exterior scenes. Some will be booked with their vehicle.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: "BOOTLEG"

FILMS: Friday, January 20th; films NEAR the ‘Guaranteed Rate Field’ neighborhood (US Cellular Field). Applicants must have full day and evening availability.

ROLES: ‘African American Male Bar Patrons’ : African American Males, Ages: late 30s, tough guys for an interior dive bar scene. Applicants must be available for a potential wardrobe fitting prior to the film date, during the day at Cinespace.

PAY RATE: $84 for up to 8 hours of work & time and a half for anything after 8. *IF booked with your vehicle = +$35 Auto Bump to your pay out. *IF fit before the film date = +$25 Fitting Bump to your pay out.