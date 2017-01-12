“Chicago Fire” Actor Rescued From Elevator By Real Chicago Firefighters

Real life meets TV life?
Chicago Fire’s Joe Minoso got trapped in an elevator this week so he did the only ting he could think of – he called the Chicago Fire Department.
Oh the irony. In case you don’t know Joe plays firefight Joe Cruz on the NBC show.
“Slightly embarrassed cause I know who I’m gonna have to call,” he wrote on Instagram. “But less than 15 minutes later the #chicagofiredepartment was there when I needed them. Thank you so much for the help boys!”
“That’s why you call the Chicago Fire Department,” Minoso says at the end of the video!