Listen to a Teaser of the Chainsmokers’ New ‘Paris’

By Hayden Wright

Following a banner 2016, the Chainsmokers have more new music on deck for 2017. The DJ duo are set to release their new single “Paris” on Friday and shared a 20-second snippet which contained some lyrics.

“We were stayin’ in Paris/ to get away from your parents,” sings Drew Taggart on vocals, “And I thought ‘wow,’ If I could take this in a shot right now, I don’t think that we could work this out.”

Altogether the track reminds us of the Chainsmokers’ 2016 collaboration with Halsey, “Closer.” They previewed “Paris” during a set in December and some listeners thought they heard Selena Gomez on the track—a rumor that will be confirmed or refuted very soon.

Listen to the preview here: