Billie Lourd Pays Touching Tribute To Late Mom Carrie Fisher

January 12, 2017 11:46 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: billie lourd, Carrie Fisher

Bille Lourd made her return to Instagram on this week and paid tribute to her late mom, Carrie Fisher.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and this is unacceptable,'” the Scream Queens star quoting her mom.

“Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart,” she continued.

She also posted a picture of her and her mother from when she was a little girl.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Breaks Silence After Death of Mom Carrie Fisher &amp; Grandma Debbie Reynolds

It has been a very tough time for Billie, who lost both her mother and grandmother in the same week!

Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a major heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the very next day after suffering a stroke while planning her daughters funeral.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live