Billie Lourd Pays Touching Tribute To Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Bille Lourd made her return to Instagram on this week and paid tribute to her late mom, Carrie Fisher.

“‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and this is unacceptable,'” the Scream Queens star quoting her mom.

“Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart,” she continued.

She also posted a picture of her and her mother from when she was a little girl.

It has been a very tough time for Billie, who lost both her mother and grandmother in the same week!

Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a major heart attack on a flight from London to LAX.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the very next day after suffering a stroke while planning her daughters funeral.