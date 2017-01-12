Beware of the New Netflix Scam!

There is a new email scam going around that’s targeting Netflix users.

FireEye Labs, a cyber security firm, reports that some Netflix users are getting emails to “update” their account information.

Users who click on the link get redirected to a page that looks JUST like the Netflix page, except it isn’t.

The page is being used to lure customers to provide their personal information like name, address, credit card number and social security number.

Netflix also posted a warning on their website that they would NEVER ask for personal info through email, including info about your account passwords.

Whoever receives this email is being asked to report it to phishing@netflix.com.

Read more tips about how to avoid being scammed on Netflix’s page!