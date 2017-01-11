White Castle Now Accepting Reservations For Their Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner

Don’t feel like spending hundreds of dollars on a romantic dinner at some swanky restaurant with hard-to-get reservations this Valentine’s Day?

No worries – you can always dine out at White Castle.

Over the years, White Castle has kind of become a staple for semi-elegant, semi-romantic, cheap and low-key VDay dining.

The chain is currently accepting reservations, which includes table service, tablecloths and a pre-set menu filled with sliders, shrimp nibblers, strawberry and cream waffles and “other noteworthy items.”

Guests can choose from 4 different meals for $9.95 each.

And if you don’t think White Castle has this formula down, you’d be totally wrong. They’ve been hosting Vday dinners since 1991! (They also host weddings!)

“Every year, reservations fill up quickly at many locations,” Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle, said in a press release. “We encourage Cravers everywhere to contact us as soon as possible to ensure they get a table. Many people don’t realize how popular Valentine’s Day at White Castle is until they experience it for themselves. And love doesn’t stop with Valentine’s Day – we have couples who will actually marry in White Castles later this year.”

So if you think love and White Castle sound good in the same sentence, hop on it. Who knows, you might be pleasantly surprised!