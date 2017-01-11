Where Was Sasha? Obama’s Daughter Had Perfect Reason For Skipping Farewell Address

It was a school night… duh!

President Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha Obama was noticeably absent from his farewell address last night in Chicago.

Both Michelle Obama and Malia were in attendance, with the eldest daughter shedding a few tears as her father thanked them both.

“You are smart and you are beautiful. But more importantly, you are kind and you are thoughtful and you are full of passion,” he said to his daughters.

As beautiful as the moment was, Twitter users just couldn’t help but wonder where Sasha was and why she wasn’t with the family.

It got so out of control, #whereissasha even began trending on Twitter, followed by a ton of funny memes that theorized that she was looking for Trump’s tax returns or planning her 2040 presidential run.

The truth however was that it was a school night and Sasha had an exam in the morning back in DC so she couldn’t travel with her family to Chicago.

Sasha, who is 15, is a sophomore at a Sidwell Friends, a private school in DC.

And in all honesty, Obama just seems like that kind of dad. No matter how big the moment, school comes first!

Hey twitter, my mom has a question #WheresSasha ? pic.twitter.com/d43bNBU82e — Rick Montano (@rickolus) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017