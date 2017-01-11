The World Series Champions Are Scheduled To Visit Obama At The White House

President Obama has extended an invitation to the Chicago Cubs! He’s asked them to visit him at the White House before his departure later this month. The team said yes and will be heading to Washington D.C. on Monday.

Usually these visits happen during the baseball season, but the Cubs accepted the offer before Donald Trump is sworn in as our 45th president, which will happen four days later.

The Cubs aren’t Obama’s preferred baseball team! Since he’s from the South Side, his loyalties lie with the White Sox. But remember his invite after the Cubs won:

