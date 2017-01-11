The 100 Best Baby Names For 2017

January 11, 2017 3:01 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: baby names

Are you an expectant parent? Planning for the future? This is for you!

Nameberry just released 2017’s best baby names and just like in 2016, many of them have risen to the top because of celebrities! (Example: Arrow, Birdie, Gideon)

See the list below – which names do you like the best?

 

AldenMay unseat the popular Aiden, thanks to actor Ehrenreich, the new young Han in Star Wars

AmityFriendly update for Hope and Faith

AmosA Biblical boy that could follow the newly successful Abel

AramintaBritish classic fresher than Arabella

ArcadiaHeavenly name for the optimistic

ArcherFresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur

ArrowSet to shoot upwards

AshCool short form of Ashton or Asher, or full name on its own

AstridScandi import with lots of style

AudenPoetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #7

AvivaVivacious palindromic choice

BaxterCould Bax be the new Max?

BeaBeatrice or Beatrix short form that stands alone

BennoAncient saint’s name makes Ben special

BirdieNature name taking flight

BookerAfrican-American hero name with literary and musical associations

BowieThe late idol inspiring baby namers

BriarNew unisex nature name in the Top 1000

CalliopeLove child of Cadence and Penelope

CassiusAncient Roman name that couldn’t be cooler

CelesteLadylike name with heavenly associations

ClaraClearly the most stylish Claire-related name today

ClarkOld-time heartthrob and superhero returns

CorinThe Bard gave us this distinctive yet straightforward boys’ name

CressidaPosh British possibility with a Shakespearean pedigree

CyrusCeleb choice with historic Eastern roots

DaisyPerennially-fresh and charming flower name

DashiellLiterary name with lots of dash

DelphineChic French twist on floral name

DylanRebel Nobel poet name turned modern classic

EchoThree trends — mythological, o-ending word name — in one modern choice

ElizaClassic revival keeps gathering steam

 

See the full 100 list HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live