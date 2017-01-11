The 100 Best Baby Names For 2017

Are you an expectant parent? Planning for the future? This is for you!
Nameberry just released 2017’s best baby names and just like in 2016, many of them have risen to the top because of celebrities! (Example: Arrow, Birdie, Gideon)
See the list below – which names do you like the best?
Alden: May unseat the popular Aiden, thanks to actor Ehrenreich, the new young Han in Star Wars
Amity: Friendly update for Hope and Faith
Amos: A Biblical boy that could follow the newly successful Abel
Araminta: British classic fresher than Arabella
Arcadia: Heavenly name for the optimistic
Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur
Ash: Cool short form of Ashton or Asher, or full name on its own
Astrid: Scandi import with lots of style
Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #7
Aviva: Vivacious palindromic choice
Baxter: Could Bax be the new Max?
Bea: Beatrice or Beatrix short form that stands alone
Benno: Ancient saint’s name makes Ben special
Birdie: Nature name taking flight
Booker: African-American hero name with literary and musical associations
Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers
Briar: New unisex nature name in the Top 1000
Calliope: Love child of Cadence and Penelope
Cassius: Ancient Roman name that couldn’t be cooler
Celeste: Ladylike name with heavenly associations
Clara: Clearly the most stylish Claire-related name today
Clark: Old-time heartthrob and superhero returns
Corin: The Bard gave us this distinctive yet straightforward boys’ name
Cressida: Posh British possibility with a Shakespearean pedigree
Cyrus: Celeb choice with historic Eastern roots
Daisy: Perennially-fresh and charming flower name
Dashiell: Literary name with lots of dash
Delphine: Chic French twist on floral name
Dylan: Rebel Nobel poet name turned modern classic
Echo: Three trends — mythological, o-ending word name — in one modern choice
Eliza: Classic revival keeps gathering steam
See the full 100 list HERE!