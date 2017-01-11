The 100 Best Baby Names For 2017

Are you an expectant parent? Planning for the future? This is for you!

Nameberry just released 2017’s best baby names and just like in 2016, many of them have risen to the top because of celebrities! (Example: Arrow, Birdie, Gideon)

See the list below – which names do you like the best?

Alden: May unseat the popular Aiden, thanks to actor Ehrenreich, the new young Han in Star Wars

Amity: Friendly update for Hope and Faith

Amos: A Biblical boy that could follow the newly successful Abel

Araminta: British classic fresher than Arabella

Arcadia: Heavenly name for the optimistic

Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur

Arrow: Set to shoot upwards

Ash: Cool short form of Ashton or Asher, or full name on its own

Astrid: Scandi import with lots of style

Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #7

Aviva: Vivacious palindromic choice

Baxter: Could Bax be the new Max?

Bea: Beatrice or Beatrix short form that stands alone

Benno: Ancient saint’s name makes Ben special

Birdie: Nature name taking flight

Booker: African-American hero name with literary and musical associations

Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers

Briar: New unisex nature name in the Top 1000

Calliope: Love child of Cadence and Penelope

Cassius: Ancient Roman name that couldn’t be cooler

Celeste: Ladylike name with heavenly associations

Clara: Clearly the most stylish Claire-related name today

Clark: Old-time heartthrob and superhero returns

Corin: The Bard gave us this distinctive yet straightforward boys’ name

Cressida: Posh British possibility with a Shakespearean pedigree

Cyrus: Celeb choice with historic Eastern roots

Daisy: Perennially-fresh and charming flower name

Dashiell: Literary name with lots of dash

Delphine: Chic French twist on floral name

Dylan: Rebel Nobel poet name turned modern classic

Echo: Three trends — mythological, o-ending word name — in one modern choice

Eliza: Classic revival keeps gathering steam

See the full 100 list HERE!