PICS: Selena Gomez Caught Making Out With The Weeknd!

January 11, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, the weeknd

WHOA – we did NOT see this relationship coming.

TMZ just posted pictures of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on a date night in Santa Monica and they were all over each other! PICS HERE!

 

Selena is seen wrapping herself around his neck and even kissing his cheek.

We’re not sure how long the couple has been “seeing each other” but they do seem pretty cozy.

This is surprising considering Abel just broke up with Bella Hadid and Selena is friends with her and her sister Gigi Hadid (who is also BFFS with Taylor Swift).

Drama!

 

 

 

