Wooooo, it is getting HOT in here.

Oh wait, that’s just Joe Jonas showing off his blazing abs in nothing but his Guess underwear.

The DNCE frontman went shirtless for the new campaign and cozied up to Baywatch actress Charlotte McKinney.

Seriously enough talk – look at the pics. (All of them are HERE!)

❓ @guess ❓ pic.twitter.com/VWohVQ14zP — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 11, 2017