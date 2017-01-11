PIC: Lauren Conrads Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump

Pregnancy looks good on Lauren Conrad.

The reality star and fashion designer showed off her baby bump for the first time on her blog, just a week after announcing she was pregnant.

In the pic, the mom-to-be is smiling down at her blossoming belly.

This will be the first child for Lauren and husband William Tell.

They married in September 2014.

The Hills star revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram on New Year’s Day writing, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”