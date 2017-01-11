PIC: Lauren Conrads Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump

January 11, 2017 10:50 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Lauren Conrad

Pregnancy looks good on Lauren Conrad.

The reality star and fashion designer showed off her baby bump for the first time on her blog, just a week after announcing she was pregnant.

In the pic, the mom-to-be is smiling down at her blossoming belly.

Credit: LaurenConrad.com

Credit: LaurenConrad.com

This will be the first child for Lauren and husband William Tell.

They married in September 2014.

The Hills star revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram on New Year’s Day writing,  “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live