Rob has had a recent suspicion that his GF is getting a little too close to her boss. He’s been calling her late at night just to say hello. When we call her asking why she keeps hitting on her boss, she CONFESSES that HE was the one who starting the FLING and they’ve been talking for SIX MONTHS! She says she’s going to end it with Mr. Boss. Should Rob believe her?