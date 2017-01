The “Baywatch” reboot trailer has been released and it features Dwayne Johnson playing the lead character of Mitch Buchannon. Who played that role on the original TV series?

Megan shows off her skills and she wasn’t lying! She’s almost at pop princess potential!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...