[Listen] Radio Perez: Lindsay Lohan Wipes Out Her Social Media

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Troubled actress Lindsay Lohan appears in court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Stephanie Sautner at the Airport Branch Courthouse of Los Angeles Superior Court on January 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan is charged with three misdemeanor counts involving a car crash - willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving. She is also accused of violating her probation in a misdemeanor jewelry theft case. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)