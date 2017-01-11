[Listen] Radio Perez: Lindsay Lohan Wipes Out Her Social Media

January 11, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

Lindsay Lohan goes on a digital detox and clears out her Instagram and Twitter. Yes all photos and tweets are gone! She calls this a period of renewal, she’s ready for a new chapter in her life. #NewYearNewMe

