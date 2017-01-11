John Legend, Ariana Grande May Be Teaming Up For “Beauty and the Beast” Duet

We were already so excited for the Beauty and the Beast live-action film, but this is the cherry on top.

Rumor has it Ariana Grande and John Legend are teaming up for a duet for the film’s soundtrack!

It all began when Grande posted a photo on Instagram of herself in a recording studio.

She didn’t post a caption but did tag John Legend and Beauty and the Beast’s accounts.

The pic was then reposted by the films Insta page, adding more fuel to the fire.

Seriously, we can’t even begin to image how perfect John and Ariana’s voices sound together!

Beauty and the Beast his theaters March 17 and stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans. Check out the trailer HERE!

 

