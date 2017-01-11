“Fifty Shades Darker” Soundtrack Features John Legend, Sia, Nick Jonas and More

January 11, 2017 4:20 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: 50 shades, fifty shades darker

We already knew that Taylor Swift collaborated with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack (and they were filming the music video for this this week!), but now we know that their duet was just the beginning.

The soundtrack for the second movie features  a slew of incredibly talented artists including John Legend, Halsey, Tove-Lo, Sia, Kygo and even a collab between Nick Jonas and Nikki Minaj!!

The soundtrack can be pre-ordered starting this Friday!

https://www.instagram.com/fiftyshadesmovie/?hl=en

This might be better than the movie!

