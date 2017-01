You can breathe a sigh of relief because Empire and the Lyons aren’t going anywhere!

Empire was renewed for a fourth season, FOX announced at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour.

Fox said the decision was a no brainer since the music industry drama is their number 1 show.

December’s finale drew in roughly 7.57 million viewers.

Empire returns Wednesday, March 22 on Fox and you can definitely expect more epic guest stars!