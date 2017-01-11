Chicago’s Going To The Supe…Uh, PUPPY Bowl!

January 11, 2017 3:09 PM By Lizzy Buczak

Hey, who’s kidding who? Our hopes of a Chicago Bears appearance in Super Bowl LI went to the dogs VERY early this season.

Slippers (Photo: Animal Planet)

Slippers (Photo: Animal Planet)

On the flipside, three Chicago dogs are going to the Puppy Bowl!

Look for Foster and Domino on Team RuffSlippers will compete against them on Team Fluff.

Foster is a 19 week-old Bernese Mountain mix from One Tail At A Time. Domino is a 17 week-old Schnauzer Great Dane mix from South Suburban Humane Society. And then there’s Slippers, a 17 week-old Pomeranian Havanese mix from Help Save Pets.

Read more HERE! 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Listen Live