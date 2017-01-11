Chicago’s Going To The Supe…Uh, PUPPY Bowl!

Hey, who’s kidding who? Our hopes of a Chicago Bears appearance in Super Bowl LI went to the dogs VERY early this season.

On the flipside, three Chicago dogs are going to the Puppy Bowl!

Look for Foster and Domino on Team Ruff. Slippers will compete against them on Team Fluff.

Foster is a 19 week-old Bernese Mountain mix from One Tail At A Time. Domino is a 17 week-old Schnauzer Great Dane mix from South Suburban Humane Society. And then there’s Slippers, a 17 week-old Pomeranian Havanese mix from Help Save Pets.

