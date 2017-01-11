Caitlyn Jenner Will Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Caitlyn Jenner has accepted President-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the inauguration.

The transgender reality star, who has said she is a conservative Republican, will be on hand to see Trump become the next President of the United States.

This isn’t surprising considering Caitlyn previously said she would like to be “trans ambassador” during the 2016 election and even declared that Trump seems to be “good for women” and the “LGBT community.”

“I believe in the simple things. I believe in our Constitution,” Jenner, 66, explained of her political beliefs. “I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to, really, as close as you can to what it was. … I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

It is however interesting especially because Trumps VP-elect Mike Pence has been labeled as anti-LGBTQ.

For now, Caitlyn seems to be one of the only high profile guests attending the inauguration.

Trump’s team has had trouble securing celebrity guests and performers.