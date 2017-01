Fans at yesterday’s Blackhawks game got quite the surprise!

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was on hand to watch the game!

When he was shown on the United Center’s big screen, fans welcomed him by standing up and cheering.

Hey, he is a World Champion and All Star after all.

He then took a shot at “Shoot the Puck” in between the game’s second and third periods and proved that he should just stick to baseball. Although he was CLOSE!

The Hawks beat the Red Wings 4-3.