YUM! New Krispy Kreme Opens In Homewood Today

January 10, 2017 10:06 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Krispy Kreme is opening up shop in south suburban Illinois.

The donut shop will be located at 17815 Halsted Street in Homewood at the Park Place Plaza Shopping Center.

The first 12 customers at the location are in for quite the treat – a free dozen donuts every week for 1 YEAR!!!!

Customers 13 through 100 will get a dozen donuts once a month for a year.

The doughnut franchise is returning to the Windy City for the first time since closing all but one of its stores during the Great Recession of 2007.

A total of 8 shops will be opening in the city.

 

 

