Women’s March Planned in Chicago Day After Donald Trump’s Inauguration

January 10, 2017 10:24 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Not everyone is happy about Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States.

The day after he is sworn into office, nearly 300 Women’s Marches will be hitting the streets in cities all over the US, including Chicago.

More than 20,000 protestors have RSVP’d on the Women’s March on Chicago event page.

The event, which raised appx $24,000 in donations, will kick off Saturday, January 21 at 10AM.

The rally will begin at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park and will include dozes of gusts speakers who will talk about “12 hot-button issues that diverse groups of women deal with everyday.”

Trump’s campaign has raised concern over issues pertaining to women including sexual violence and abortion rights.

“It’s also immigration, it’s gun violence, it’s LGBTQ rights, civil liberties, racial equality, respect for different faiths,” co-organizer Liz Radford told Chicagoist.

 

Full list of speakers below:

Ari Afsar: From the cast of Hamilton (Speaker and Performer during Rally)
Jean Albright: Master Sergeant (retired) U.S. Air Force
Eman Hassaballa Aly: Community Activist
Faith Arnold: SEIU Healthcare Illinois, Fight for $15
Eloise Diaz Bahrmasel: RISE Movement
Rabbi Shoshanah Conover: Temple Sholom of Chicago
Tamar Manasseh: Mothers Against Senseless Killings
Fawzia Mirza: Actor/Producer
Karen Olivo: from the cast of Hamilton (Speaker and Performer during Rally)
Sara Paretsky: Author, Sisters in Crime Creator
Channyn Lynne Parker: Transgender activist, TransLife Project Manager
Rahnee Patrick: Independent Living at Access Living
Maria Pesqueria: President, Mujeres Latinas en Accion
Cleopatra Pendleton-Cowley: Hadiya Pendleton Foundation
Tiffany Pryor: Executive Director, Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health
Liz Radford & Ann Scholhamer: Co-Chairs of the Women’s March on Chicago
Samantha Marie Ware: From the cast of Hamilton (Speaker and Performer during Rally)
Reyna Wences: Organized Communities Against Deportations
Rev. Dr. Janette C. Wilson, Esq.: National RainbowPUSH Coalition

 

